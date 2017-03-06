JOBS
GM announces layoffs at Michigan assembly plant



Published: Mon, March 6, 2017 @ 3:14 p.m.

DETROIT (AP)

General Motors Co. is laying off 1,100 workers at an assembly plant in Michigan.

GM says it’s ending the third shift at its Lansing Delta Township plant because one of its products — the GMC Acadia SUV — is moving to Spring Hill, Tennessee.

The Lansing plant will still have two shifts building the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse SUVs.

Lansing’s last day as a three-shift plant will be May 12.

GM announced last spring that it would make the new Acadia in Tennessee. It has added a third shift and around 800 jobs to its plant in Spring Hill.

Earlier this year, GM cut the third shift at its Lordstown Assembly Complex where the Chevrolet Cruze is built. The Lordstown shift was cut to align with the demand for the Cruze, a compact car.

