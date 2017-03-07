— Youngstown State's surprising Horizon League men's basketball tournament run ended tonight against fourth-seeded Northern Kentucky.

The ninth-seeded Penguins fell 84-74 at Joe Louis Arena, where they trailed for most of the night after falling behind amid first-half shooting woes. YSU (13-21) trailed 42-27 at halftime and shot just 11 of 35 in the first 20 minutes.

The Penguins heated up in the second to go 18 of 30, but couldn't catch the Norse (23-10), who shot 31 of 62 for the game and 16 of 30 in the second half.

Cameron Morse and Francisco Santiago both bounced back from slow starts offensively. Morse finished with 28 points, including three 3-pointers in 38 minutes. Santiago had 15 points and seven assists.

Matt Donlan added 14 points, including four 3-pointers in five attempts. His last, with 2:21 to play, got the Penguins within five points, 79-74. But YSU got no closer.

