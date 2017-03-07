CLEVELAND — Richard Campbell of Cleveland, a retired policeman, took home a Lordstown-built 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier on Sunday from the Cleveland Auto Show. The Cruze was the official giveaway vehicle and grand prize of the Cleveland Auto Show.

Nine finalists were invited back to the show Sunday and given a key. Campbell’s key opened the door of the 2017 Cruze Premier, and he was given ownership of the vehicle as the grand prize of the 2017 auto show. The vehicle was provided by Chevrolet and the Chevy Network.