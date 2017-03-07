JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ex-cop wins Lordstown-built Chevy Cruze at Cleveland Auto Show



Published: Mon, March 6, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

CLEVELAND — Richard Campbell of Cleveland, a retired policeman, took home a Lordstown-built 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier on Sunday from the Cleveland Auto Show. The Cruze was the official giveaway vehicle and grand prize of the Cleveland Auto Show.

Nine finalists were invited back to the show Sunday and given a key. Campbell’s key opened the door of the 2017 Cruze Premier, and he was given ownership of the vehicle as the grand prize of the 2017 auto show. The vehicle was provided by Chevrolet and the Chevy Network.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes