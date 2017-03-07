YOUNGSTOWN — The city is having a public meeting Thursday on its request to use $4 million in federal funding toward a fund for its proposed downtown amphitheater and riverfront park project.

The public is invited to give input on the proposal at the meeting that starts at 5 p.m. and will be at the Covelli Centre’s community room, 229 E. Front St.

“It’s the time for the public to come down and give their viewpoints on the project,” said Mayor John A. McNally.

The city wants to borrow $4 million from its federal Community Development Block Grant funds to be repaid over a 20-year period with an interest rate of 3.75 percent.

As part of getting approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the loan, the city must have this public meeting and have the application online for review until March 27, said Bill D’Avignon, city Community Development Agency director.

The report is available on the city’s website: youngstownohio.gov.

Any comments made at the public meeting or submitted to the city regarding this project will be sent to HUD along with the loan application, D’Avignon said.

It will take about two to three months after the proposal is submitted to HUD before it can be approved, he said.

