YOUNGSTOWN — A plea of denial was entered today in Mahoning County Juvenile Court for a 14-year-old boy charged with attempted murder.
That plea is the equivalent of "not guilty" in adult court.
A preliminary hearing will be held in 10 days for Jhamiere Mann Clarke, who is also charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault for the Feb. 6 shooting of Ellen Zaban in her driveway on Powersdale Avenue.
He turned himself into police on Saturday.
This is a breaking news story. watch Vindy.com for updates.
