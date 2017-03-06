JOBS
Denial plea entered in case of 14-year-old accused shooter



Published: Mon, March 6, 2017 @ 2:03 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A plea of denial was entered today in Mahoning County Juvenile Court for a 14-year-old boy charged with attempted murder.

That plea is the equivalent of "not guilty" in adult court.

A preliminary hearing will be held in 10 days for Jhamiere Mann Clarke, who is also charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault for the Feb. 6 shooting of Ellen Zaban in her driveway on Powersdale Avenue.

He turned himself into police on Saturday.

This is a breaking news story. watch Vindy.com for updates.

