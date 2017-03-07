WARREN — It’s likely to be about six weeks before the Trumbull County coroner is able to rule on the cause of death of a Mecca Township woman who disappeared after a night of drinking. That is how long it will be for toxicology results to be available.

One thing that apparently did not kill Rachel E. Cella, 27, of Edgewater Drive in the township was any type of trauma, Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe said.

“There were no external indications of trauma or indications of foul play,” Monroe said.

It was cold Feb. 25, the night Cella went missing after leaving on foot from the Lake Tavern on state Route 46 about a half-mile from her home, Monroe said.

She had been drinking with a female friend, and both were asked to leave the tavern because Cella had been “extremely intoxicated” and acting hysterical and paranoid, an investigator reported.

Her body was found in a ditch along state Route 46 at 8:16 a.m. Feb. 27.