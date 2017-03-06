WARREN — Bond was set at $2,500 for Martha E. Sandino Rios, 36, of McGuffey Road in Youngstown, charged with child endangering and other misdemeanor charges in a 2:55 p.m. Friday afternoon vehicle crash on East Market Street near Elm Road.

Sandino Rios pleaded not guilty during her hearing this morning in Warren Municipal Court to endangering, drug possession, drunken driving, failure to maintain assured clear distance and improper use of a child restraint.

Police said they were alerted to a white sport utility vehicle traveling recklessly on East Market Street, then found the crash involving Sandino-Rios’ white Ford Expedition, which had rear-ended another vehicle.

Sandino Rios told the officer the vehicle malfunctioned, but her speech was slurred. She was given field sobriety tests and later consented to a blood test. She said she had taken pills that morning for migraines.

She and a five-month-old son in the car were taken by ambulance to the hospital, but police did not say whether the child suffered any injury. Mahoning County Children Services came and took the child from the hospital, police said. Sandino-Rios has two other children, she told police - one in daycare and one in school.