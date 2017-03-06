KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An Indian man wounded in an apparently racially motivated shooting that killed his friend at a suburban Kansas City bar told detectives that the gunman asked if their "status was legal" before he opened fire, according to an affidavit released today.

Adam Purinton, 51, is jailed in Johnson County, Kan., on $2 million bond on murder and attempted murder charges in the Feb. 22 shooting at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, Kansas. The FBI is investigating the shooting as a hate crime.

The affidavit described the Navy veteran as wearing a white T-shirt "with military style medals on it, and a white scarf around his head" when he killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla and wounded his friend, Alok Madasani. A third man, Ian Grillot, was shot and wounded when he intervened.

It wasn't clear from the affidavit if Purinton had real medals pinned to the shirt or if the T-shirt bore images of medals.

The Associated Press left a message for Purinton's public defender, Michael McCulloch, seeking comment.

A detective wrote in the affidavit that Grillot and another person asked Purinton to leave when he confronted Kuchibhotla and Madasani in the bar.

Some of the affidavit has been redacted and it offered little information about what specifically was said, other than that Madasani told detectives Purinton asked whether the Indian men's "status was legal." Both men worked as engineers for GPS-device maker Garmin in Olathe.