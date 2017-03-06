JOBS
5 cited for serving alcohol to underage person arraigned



Published: Mon, March 6, 2017 @ 10:50 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Five people cited Friday by the vice squad for serving alcohol to underage persons were arraigned Monday in municipal court.

The five are Adam Justice, 23, of North Roanoke Avenue in Austintown, who was cited about 11:50 p.m. at O’Donolds, 122 W. Federal St.; Praven Gadamsett, 26, who was cited about 9:05 p.m. at the Belmont Food Mart, 911 Belmont Ave.; Cynthia Piedra, 52, of Oakridge Avenue in Boardman, who was cited about 11:05 p.m. at the Casaloma Gardens, 2843 Mahoning Ave.; Surender Sigh, 50, of Ridgley Park in Poland, who was cited about 9:50 p.m. at South Avenue Gas Mart, 2325 South Ave.; and Ketamumar Patel, 31, of Austintown, was cited about 8:30 p.m. at the Schenley Carry Out, 2725 Mahoning Ave.

In each instance, a person under 18 was sent into the establishment to order alcohol and when they were served citations were issued. The Ohio Investigative Unit assisted police.

