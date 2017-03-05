Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Duesenberg may have an uncanny, loving way of putting on a show, but when it comes to making a positive impact on others’ lives, he’s definitely not a one-trick dog.

“I got him from a litter in Campbell; he’s a Campbell boy,” Mary Zalac said of her 6-year-old schnauzer mix, nicknamed “Duesey,” who accompanies her every other Wednesday to visit residents at Liberty Arms Assisted Living Residence in Liberty Township, as well as those in Park Vista of Youngstown once a month.

At both facilities, Duesey, who’s a trained therapy dog, performs tricks with balls and other means. He also entertains and comforts many of the residents, including a 90-year-old woman at Liberty Arms who has a picture of the dog on her dresser, explained Zalac, of Coitsville.

More recently, though, Duesey accompanied and got acquainted with other dogs, courtesy of Sunday’s first Mardi Paws Hike, which began and ended at the Mill Creek MetroParks Bikeway Kirk Road Trailhead, 6685 Kirk Road.

“It is to celebrate Mardi Gras for puppies and dogs,” said Cara Hahn, the MetroParks’ programs and events coordinator, who brought Sadie, her 1-year-old lab/German shepherd mix she got from Angels for Animals Inc.

