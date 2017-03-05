JOBS
FBI director: Trump's claim of wiretapping by Obama is false



Published: Sun, March 5, 2017 @ 6:44 p.m.

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

The director of the FBI has asked the Justice Department to publicly reject President Donald Trump's assertion that Barack Obama as president ordered the tapping of Trump's phones during the presidential campaign, according to The New York Times.

The Times reports tonight on its website that senior American officials told the newspaper that FBI Director James Comey has argued that the claim is false and must be corrected. No such statement has been issued by the Justice Department.

The Times reports that the officials say Comey wants the claim rejected publicly because it falsely insinuates that the FBI broke the law.

Trump made the allegation of tapped phones at Trump Tower in a series of tweets Saturday but cited no evidence. An Obama spokesman says the allegation is false.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the Times report.

