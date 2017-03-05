AUSTINTOWN

Duesenberg may have an uncanny, loving way of putting on a show, but when it comes to making a positive impact on others’ lives, he’s definitely not a one-trick dog.

“I got him from a litter in Campbell; he’s a Campbell boy,” Mary Zalac said of her 6-year-old schnauzer mix, nicknamed “Duesey,” who accompanies her every other Wednesday to visit residents at Liberty Arms Assisted Living Residence in Liberty Township, as well as those in Park Vista of Youngstown once a month.

At both facilities, Duesey, who’s a trained therapy dog, performs tricks with balls and other means. He also entertains and comforts many of the residents, including a 90-year-old woman at Liberty Arms who has a picture of the dog on her dresser, explained Zalac, of Coitsville.

More recently, though, Duesey accompanied and got acquainted with other dogs, courtesy of Sunday’s first Mardi Paws Hike, which began and ended at the Mill Creek MetroParks Bikeway Kirk Road Trailhead, 6685 Kirk Road.

“It is to celebrate Mardi Gras for puppies and dogs,” said Cara Hahn, the MetroParks’ programs and events coordinator, who brought Sadie, her 1-year-old lab/German shepherd mix she got from Angels for Animals Inc.

In addition, her husband, Mike Hahn, brought Bailey and Bandit, yorkipoos that are 2 and 3, respectively.

In keeping with the spirit of Mardi Gras, which also is known as “Fat Tuesday” and falls on the day before Ash Wednesday, the dogs wore colorful beads for the

occasion, which featured sunny skies and temperatures in the high 20s.

Twenty-five to 30 children and adults brought their dogs of all sizes and shapes for the 2-mile walk along the 11-mile paved trail, which runs between Western Reserve Road in Canfield Township and the Mahoning/Trumbull County line in Austintown Township. Leading the hike was Arika Preas, a park naturalist since September.

Zalac said her husband, who is an antique-car aficionado, named their dog after the Duesenberg, a line of luxury and racing vehicles that were manufactured between 1928 and 1937 in Indianapolis.

Duesey also is with Youngstown All Breed Training Club, where he takes part in obedience trials. In addition, the dog has competed in American Kennel Club events, she continued.

“He’s just a loveable guy; you can’t help but fall in love with him,” Elin Renstrom of Struthers said of Jerry, her 6-year-old Portuguese podengo, a breed from Portugal the likes of which are known to have lively, easy-going and friendly temperaments.

Renstrom described her small pet as “funny, personable and photogenic” and said she got him from a dog pound in Cleveland.

On the opposite side of the size scale from Jerry was Bart, a 4-year-old greyhound who Chris and Sarah Hunter of Youngstown brought home about four months ago.

“He acts shy and has some separation anxiety,” Chris explained, adding he and his wife got their dog from Team Greyhound Adoption Agency of Ohio, a Columbus-based all-volunteer organization dedicated to training the large, lean dogs so they become better acclimated to being in loving homes.

Before Bart became part of the family, he had received all of his shots. The animal also was given a microchip and was spayed and neutered, Chris continued.

Contrary to many people’s beliefs, greyhounds do not require far more exercise than other breeds. In addition, they adjust well to continually changing situations, such as going on long walks to resting, he noted.

“They’re so much more adaptable than people think,” Chris said.

“He’s laid back. He gets along well with other dogs,” Sarah added.