JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Wrestling state qualifiers



Published: Sat, March 4, 2017 @ 10:03 p.m.

Here's who is going to Columbus

Wrestling State Qualifiers

Division I

Austintown Fitch — Andrew Fairbanks (138), Gus Sutton (120), Michael Feree (160).

Division II

Beaver Local — Cole McComas (106), Quiton Bookman (126), Beau Smith (152).

Canfield — Anthony D’Alesio (152), Georgio Poullas (160), David Crawford (170), Dominic Cooper (182), Tyler Stein (195), Mason Giordano (285).

Girard — Dakota McCloskey (120), Jack DelGarbino (220)

Howland — Brandon Matlock (285).

West Branch — Christian Wayt (106), Dylan Miller (145), Ian Sharp* (285).

Division III

Columbiana — Tim Davin (285).

South Range — Kyle Keenan (106).

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes