Wrestling State Qualifiers
Division I
Austintown Fitch — Andrew Fairbanks (138), Gus Sutton (120), Michael Feree (160).
Division II
Beaver Local — Cole McComas (106), Quiton Bookman (126), Beau Smith (152).
Canfield — Anthony D’Alesio (152), Georgio Poullas (160), David Crawford (170), Dominic Cooper (182), Tyler Stein (195), Mason Giordano (285).
Girard — Dakota McCloskey (120), Jack DelGarbino (220)
Howland — Brandon Matlock (285).
West Branch — Christian Wayt (106), Dylan Miller (145), Ian Sharp* (285).
Division III
Columbiana — Tim Davin (285).
South Range — Kyle Keenan (106).
