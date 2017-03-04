JOBS
US Rep. Bill Johnson speaks in support of President Trump at Boardman rally



Published: Sat, March 4, 2017 @ 8:51 p.m.

BOARDMAN — At the site of the “Spirit of America” rally, U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th, spoke to an enthusiastic crowd about his support for President Donald Trump and standing in solidarity with their values.

“The strength of our nation is not in our president, it’s not in Congress, it’s not in our nation’s capital, it’s right here in places and people like this,” he told the crowd this afternoon. “It’s in the heartbeat in the indomitable spirit of the American people.”

The crowd listened intently to the representative, waving signs, flags and banners praising the president. Starting from noon to 3 p.m., Mahoning County Republicans had the rally in the parking lot of Summitville Tile on Boardman-Canfield Road.

As one of many others organized across the country – including one in Lisbon – the rally attempted to show support for Trump and his campaign to “Make America Great Again.”

For the complete story, read Sunday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

