« News Home

Ursuline, J-M win district crowns



Published: Sat, March 4, 2017 @ 5:45 p.m.

Champion lost to Garrettsville

The Ursuline and Jackson-Milton girls basketball teams won district crowns Saturday afternoon.

The Irish (15-10) gave Columbiana its first loss of the season, 60-46. Dayshanette Harris scored 31 points in the Division III game at Struthers.

Ursuline will play Garrettsville on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. Garrettsville defeated Champion 55-39 in Ravenna.

The Bluejays defeated McDonald, 48-22, in the Division IV game at Mineral Ridge.

