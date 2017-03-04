The Ursuline and Jackson-Milton girls basketball teams won district crowns Saturday afternoon.
The Irish (15-10) gave Columbiana its first loss of the season, 60-46. Dayshanette Harris scored 31 points in the Division III game at Struthers.
Ursuline will play Garrettsville on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. Garrettsville defeated Champion 55-39 in Ravenna.
The Bluejays defeated McDonald, 48-22, in the Division IV game at Mineral Ridge.
