Trump claims Obama had phones wiretapped; Obama denies it



Published: Sat, March 4, 2017 @ 5:06 p.m.

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump today accused former President Barack Obama of having Trump Tower telephones "wire tapped" during last year's election, a startling claim that Obama's spokesman said was false.

Trump did not offer any evidence or details, or say what prompted him to make the allegation.

Trump, whose administration has been under siege over campaign contacts with Russian officials, said in a series of early morning tweets that he "just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!'

Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said a "cardinal rule" of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered in any Justice Department investigations, which are supposed to be conducted free of political influence.

"As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen," Lewis said, adding that "any suggestion otherwise is simply false."

