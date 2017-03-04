YOUNGSTOWN — A 14-year-old is in custody on a charge of attempted murder for the robbery and shooting of a woman in a South Side driveway.

Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert, lead investigator on the case, said the boy surrendered to police about 3:30 p.m. today, and he is now in the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center.

The victim, Ellen Zban, 57, was shot Feb. 6 as she was reaching for her purse in her car after she came home. She was shot in the eye, shoulder and biceps. At the time, detectives said she was lucky to be alive.

Zban is now being treated at a rehabilitation facility.