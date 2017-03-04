JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Teen charged with Feb. 6 shooting of woman in her Youngstown driveway



Published: Sat, March 4, 2017 @ 4:32 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A 14-year-old is in custody on a charge of attempted murder for the robbery and shooting of a woman in a South Side driveway.

Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert, lead investigator on the case, said the boy surrendered to police about 3:30 p.m. today, and he is now in the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center.

The victim, Ellen Zban, 57, was shot Feb. 6 as she was reaching for her purse in her car after she came home. She was shot in the eye, shoulder and biceps. At the time, detectives said she was lucky to be alive.

Zban is now being treated at a rehabilitation facility.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes