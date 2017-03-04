JOBS
Sojourn to the Past fundraiser dinner is Sunday



Published: Sat, March 4, 2017 @ 9:00 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Sojourn to the Past fundraiser spaghetti dinner is from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Richard Brown United Methodist Church, 1205 Elm St., across from Wick Park, on the city's North Side.

Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under.

Sojourn to the Past is a seven-day trip to the historic Civil Rights sites in the South. Eleven Youngstown high-school students will leave March 31, traveling to Atlanta, Selma, Montgomery, and Birmingham, Ala. They will meet icons of the civil-rights movement and develop an action plan to implement when they return to Youngstown.

