BOARDMAN — The scent of baking bread fills the store.

It travels to customers checking out the long rows of produce inside the Rulli Bros. store, as well as to those picking up fresh cheeses and meats.

The smell, the look and the feel of this Italian speciality grocery store reflect a quality that has kept customers coming back for 100 years.

Frank Rulli, as he walks up the stairs inside the new Rulli Bros. on South Avenue, says the century went by quickly.

Frank, in black pants, a white shirt and black apron, still works 90 hours a week, his wife, Louise, says. Frank, who doesn’t reveal his age, runs his stores in Boardman and Austintown with the help of Louise, his sons and more than 100 workers.

“He does the overseeing of everything,” Louise says. “He has the most knowledge of everyone. He knows what produce is coming out. He knows what the best quality is.”

Frank knows it all because he grew up in the business.

Frank’s father, Nicola, at age 14 came to America in 1916 from Cirella, Italy, with his older brother, who also was named Frank. The brothers settled in Youngstown. A year after they arrived, they opened their store at 345 E. Federal St. downtown. Soon, they opened another location at 21 E. Federal St. and another location on Champion Street.

