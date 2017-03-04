AUSTINTOWN — A big smile crossed 4-year-old Reagan White’s face when she realized her Saturday routine would be anything but routine.

“They were surprised to come,” said Reagan’s mother, Alexis White of Austintown, who also was referring to Reagan’s brother, Grant, 2. “Reagan jumped up and down; she was very excited.”

So, what was the surprise and all of the excitement for the two youngsters?

It was being able to spend part of their morning at a special 5-and-under session with their favorite PAW Patrol mascots, all of whom made a three-hour appearance this morning at Skate Zone Family Fun Center, 5420 Mahoning Ave.

Reagan and Grant were among the dozens of children who came with their parents or relatives and enjoyed being able to visit, interact and have their pictures taken with the six mascots from “PAW Patrol,” a popular animated, interactive TV series that debuted in 2013 and is on Nickelodeon.

For the complete story, read Sunday's Vindicator and Vindy.com