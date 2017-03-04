HUBBARD — A fire broke out at a house on New York Lane this morning. A neighbor called to alert the fire department about 7:30 a.m., according to a report.

The smoke from the fire could reportedly be seen from the North Main Street area.

The two occupants of the home got out of the home safely.

Officials began arriving on the scene within 15 minutes of the call. No injuries were reported. No cause was listed.