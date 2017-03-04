JOBS
Need help with your utility bill? Call TCAP



Published: Sat, March 4, 2017 @ 3:35 p.m.

WARREN — Utility-bill assistance under the Winter Crisis Program will be made available through the Trumbull Community Action Program through March 31.

The program exists to help eligible households endure the winter without having their utilities disconnected.

Those who qualify will receive help restoring their utilities in the event of a disconnect or aid establishing new service, and can also receive help purchasing fuel oil, propane, coal and wood.

Interested individuals can apply for the service at the TCAP Warren office, 1230 Palmyra Road SW, or at one of the satellite sites in Hubbard, Niles, and Newton Falls. For times and further information, individuals can call TCAP at 330-393-2507, ext. 225.

