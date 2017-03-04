JOBS
Friday's prep basketball tournament scores



Published: Sat, March 4, 2017 @ 12:15 a.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TOURNAMENT

Division II

Poland 58, Hubbard 46

Salem 64. Struthers 52

Ursuline 39, Cardinal Mooney 37

Girard 71, Canfield 63, OT

Division III

St. Thomas Aquinas 65, Navarre Fairless 48

Springfield 63, United 54

South Range 74, South Range 31

Can. Cent. Cath. 49, Akr. Manchester 39

LaBrae 92, Mineral Ridge 50

Berkshire 59, Pymatuning Valley 42

Garfield 52, Brookfield 47

Champion 75, Grand Valley 70

Division IV

Valley Christian 42, Western Reserve 41

Sebring 56, Lisbon 44

McDonald 86, Heritage Christian 61

Maplewood 54, Windham 52

Bristol 72, Bloomfield 13

Warren JFK 83, Richmond Heights 38

Southern 48, E. Can. 46

