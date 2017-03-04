BOYS BASKETBALL
TOURNAMENT
Division II
Poland 58, Hubbard 46
Salem 64. Struthers 52
Ursuline 39, Cardinal Mooney 37
Girard 71, Canfield 63, OT
Division III
St. Thomas Aquinas 65, Navarre Fairless 48
Springfield 63, United 54
South Range 74, South Range 31
Can. Cent. Cath. 49, Akr. Manchester 39
LaBrae 92, Mineral Ridge 50
Berkshire 59, Pymatuning Valley 42
Garfield 52, Brookfield 47
Champion 75, Grand Valley 70
Division IV
Valley Christian 42, Western Reserve 41
Sebring 56, Lisbon 44
McDonald 86, Heritage Christian 61
Maplewood 54, Windham 52
Bristol 72, Bloomfield 13
Warren JFK 83, Richmond Heights 38
Southern 48, E. Can. 46
