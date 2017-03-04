JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

FAA: 27 airspace violations near Trump's Florida estate



Published: Sat, March 4, 2017 @ 3:50 p.m.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federal officials say more than two dozen aircraft have violated airspace restrictions near President Donald Trump's estate in Florida.

The Sun Sentinel reports that last month, the Federal Aviation Administration reported 27 violations of the airspace restrictions near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

In one instance, Air Force jets speeding to intercept an aircraft caused a sonic boom that rattled Palm Beach and Broward counties.

The names of the pilots who received the violations weren't released. Agency officials told the newspaper they're investigating each case.

The FAA said it will reach out to South Florida pilots to educate them about the restrictions activated within 30 miles of the estate when Trump visits. The agency recently had briefings for pilots at airports in Boca Raton and Palm Beach.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes