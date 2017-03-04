NEW SPRINGFIELD — Several Mahoning County law enforcement agencies were called to a home on East Garfield Road today, which turned into a four-hour standoff with police.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner, Springfield Township police said the suspect, Brandon Hill, 22, is now in custody.

Police say they had been alerted that Hill, a suspect in burglaries that took place in Canfield last week, lived in Springfield Township.

Police attempted to serve an arrest warrant at the residence Friday, but the suspect took off on foot and police were unable to find him.

When they arrived at the home again today, Hill refused to leave, causing police to call for backup.

After about four hours, the Hill surrendered peacefully, the TV station reported.