— Matt Donlan scored 24 while Braun Hartfield had a career-high 22 points as Youngstown State's men's basketball team pulled away late from Cleveland State to win 84-69 in a first-round Horizon League Tournament game.

The Penguins (12-20) will now play top-seeded Oakland (24-7) Saturday at 5:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to the semifinals.