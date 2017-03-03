JOBS
Youngstown officials pleased with low price on Meridian Road project



Published: Fri, March 3, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The apparent lowest proposal for a major improvement project to a section of Meridian Road is almost $700,000 less expensive than the city’s estimate.

Marucci & Gaffney Excavating of Youngstown submitted a proposal today for $3,427,831 for the work.

The city’s estimate was $4.1 million.

“There’s a lot of tabulations and we have to check the math, but it’s a good price,” Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works for the city, said after the proposals were opened. “They bid on a lot of our projects so we are very well experienced with them.”

Marucci & Gaffney has done extensive work for the city and is the contractor on the Wick Avenue improvement project.

After Marucci & Gaffney, there were three proposals that were close to each other in price, but more than $500,000 higher than the apparent low bid. Those proposals were $3,944,390 from SET Inc. of Lowellville, $3,957,413 from J.S. Bova Excavating Inc. of Struthers and $3,968,000 from A.P. O’Horo Co. of Liberty.

The city’s board of control is expected to award the contract at its March 16 meeting with work starting in mid-April, Shasho said. The project will take about six months to complete, he said.

