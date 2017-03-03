YOUNGSTOWN — Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit Thursday serving search warrants investigating drug activity found over $1,000 cash and three handguns in two separate homes.

About 6:35 p.m. at a 139 E. Auburndale Ave. home, officers found a 9mm handgun, suboxone strips, pills, crack cocaine, fentanyl and $535 cash along with a 4-month-old child.

Arrested there on drug and weapons charges was Dontee Jackson, 27, who lists the home as his address.

About 5:15 p.m. at a 1507 Republic Ave. home, police found pills, ammunition, a 40-caliber handgun, a .380-caliber handgun, two bags of marijuana, a bag of powder cocaine and crack cocaine and $510.

Arrested there on drug and weapons charges was Derrick Tensley, 41, who lists the home as his address.