LORDSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan urges President Donald J. Trump to convene a meeting with administration and General Motors officials to find an agreement that will prevent the termination of GM Lordstown’s third shift, which was announced two months ago.

The third shift employed 1,250 people. Also, the plant will be shut down for three weeks this month.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, send a letter today to the president, writing: “General Motors’ sudden and drastic employment reduction has not only harmed the economic security of workers at the Lordstown Assembly Complex. The massive layoffs are sending ripples through the broader automotive supply chain, adversely affecting auxiliary industries which provide automotive components, logistics, and other specialized support.”