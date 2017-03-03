Associated Press

To be clear: "Brokeback Mountain," this isn't.

The so-called "gay moment" in Disney's new live-action version of "Beauty and the Beast" is subtle – so subtle that one could easily miss it with an ill-timed sneeze or glance away from the screen. And it may sail over the heads of young viewers.

But the cast and director say it is indeed a gay moment – one they're proud of. And advocates are calling it a big step forward for Disney and for youth entertainment.

Mere word of it was also enough to lead one Alabama drive-in theater to cancel plans to show the film – apparently without having seen it, because it doesn't open nationwide until March 17.

The scene in question involves the character of LeFou (Josh Gad), the timid and lovable sidekick to the preening villain Gaston (Luke Evans). Without spoiling too much, it's safe to say that LeFou spends much of the film in Gaston's thrall, and toward the end also has a moment – a few seconds, really – where the same-sex theme is more overt.

At the film's Los Angeles premiere Thursday evening, Gad said he was "very proud" of the scene.

"[Director] Bill Condon did an amazing job of giving us an opportunity to create a version of LeFou that isn't like the original ... but that makes him more human and makes him a wonderfully complex character to some extent," he said. "And there's a moment at the end of the film that I don't want to ruin ... because I want the surprise to be intact, but I'm very proud of it. I think it's an incredible moment and it's subtle, but I think it's effective."