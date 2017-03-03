BOARDMAN — A Poland man who was arrested on an operating a vehicle while impaired charge also faces a charge for having a loaded gun in his vehicle at the time.

Addison Fluent III, 44, of Via Siena, a street in Poland, is charged with OVI and using a weapon while intoxicated for the incident reported shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to a report, township police were called to U.S. Route 224 near Glenwood Avenue for a two-vehicle accident possibly involving an impaired driver.

There, officers found Fluent sitting in his vehicle. They reported that he was unable to walk without stumbling, smelled like alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and was slurring his speech.

While police were investigating, they found a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun and three loaded magazines in a glovebox, according to the report.

Based on a field sobriety test, Fluent was cited for OVI. He was issued a court summons for the misdemeanor gun charge.