YOUNGSTOWN — Friday’s battle for third place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference was a showcase for goaltenders Ivan Kulbakov and Adam Brizgala.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if you see these guys in the NHL in the next couple of years,” Phantoms coach Brad Patterson. “Both are big-time guys.”

The Phantoms’ Kulbakov won this round, stopping all 29 shots the Muskegon Lumberjacks fired at him in Youngstown’s 3-0 victory at the Covelli Centre.

“Best goalie I’ve ever seen,” said Phantoms forward Chase Gresock who scored the game-winning goal late in the second period. “He’s unbelievable, he’s ready to go all the time.”

The Phantoms (28-15-4-1, 61 points) leaped over the Lumberjacks (28-16-3-1, 60 points) for sole possession of third place.