YOUNGSTOWN — A 41-year-old man told police he was stabbed in the buttocks just after 9 p.m. Thursday after an argument with a cab driver over money.

Police were called to a 2716 Mahoning Ave. bar, where the victim told police he was picked up in Austintown to be taken to the bar and when they arrived, the cab driver told the victim he owed him money.

The victim told police the driver held a knife to his throat and when he got out of the cab, he was stabbed in the buttocks.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to get stitches, reports said.