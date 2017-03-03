JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man tells police he was stabbed over cab fare



Published: Fri, March 3, 2017 @ 9:36 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A 41-year-old man told police he was stabbed in the buttocks just after 9 p.m. Thursday after an argument with a cab driver over money.

Police were called to a 2716 Mahoning Ave. bar, where the victim told police he was picked up in Austintown to be taken to the bar and when they arrived, the cab driver told the victim he owed him money.

The victim told police the driver held a knife to his throat and when he got out of the cab, he was stabbed in the buttocks.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to get stitches, reports said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes