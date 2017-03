BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BENNETT, JEFFERY HOWARD 6/11/1993 SMITH POLICE DEPT. Parole Violation

BOLASH, AARON EUGENE 9/27/1982 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure To Control

BOWDEN, SCOTT THOMAS 1/25/1985 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

BROOKS, DARRIAN M 11/8/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

CROOKSTON, NICHOLAS P 2/4/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

DAVIS, EDRICK LEE 2/7/1972 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

DIBACCO, DRAKE R 9/12/1978 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Probation Violation

FIELDS, KAYVON ERIC JERMAINE 11/16/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Having Weapons While Under Disability



FOSTER, SAMANTHA S 9/22/1986 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



GEIGER, BRIAN LA MAR 11/17/1976 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation

GONZALEZ, JOSEPH 6/4/1980 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure To Reinstate License

HAGERTY, DAVID M 8/3/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

HOWARD, LESLIE DWAYNE JR 7/20/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability

HOWELL, JAMAR 1/27/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

JACKSON, DONTEE D 7/26/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability

KEGARISE, DOUGLAS E 5/2/1975 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

REYNOLDS, WALTER 1/19/1954 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

SHIPLEY, BRITTNEY VALEDA 4/15/1989 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation

TENSLEY, DERRICK AVERY 11/27/1975 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability

UNDERWOOD, ALICIA A T 7/9/1994 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License

WHEELER, LAMONT DARNELL 1/14/1975 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Nonsupport Of Dependents

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ANDERSON, EDWARD C 8/9/1945 2/17/2017 RELEASED

BARWINSKI, ELLIOT 8/21/1976 1/23/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

BASORA, ALEJANDRO GILBERTO 12/15/1976 2/28/2017 TIME SERVED

BATES, JAVEL M 12/7/1976 2/28/2017 TIME SERVED

BEESON, JOHN ANDREW 8/17/1969 10/25/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

BROWN, JEFFREY LEE JR 6/21/1992 8/29/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

BROWN, WILLIAM 3/3/1955 9/30/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

CAMPBELL, DEVAN S 12/16/1993 10/4/2016 RELEASED

DAVIDUK, KENNETH MORGAN III 1/23/1994 1/12/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

DAVIS, MASON ALAN 10/26/1987 2/22/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

DUBOIS, DERIC 6/14/1991 12/14/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

DUNLAP, DONALD III 9/22/1987 2/25/2017 BONDED OUT

ESSAD, JOSHUA 3/8/1985 2/25/2017 RELEASED

GEIGER, BRIAN LA MAR 11/17/1976 3/2/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

JACKSON, SUMMER ELETTE 6/21/1985 2/4/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

MAY, PRESTON JOHN 3/17/1998 2/27/2017 BONDED OUT

MEDEIROS, ASHLEY MARIE 6/1/1989 1/24/2017 RELEASED

MICKEL, EBONY SIERRA 4/28/1990 3/1/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

MILLER, JUSTIN TRAVIS 2/14/1993 2/23/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

MINICK, RYAN R 8/30/1979 3/2/2017 BONDED OUT

MOORE, DAVID JOESPH 9/27/1995 3/2/2017 BONDED OUT

MOSCHELLA, NICOLE ROXANNE 12/13/1982 2/9/2017 TIME SERVED

PERRY, DAJUAN RESHAWN 10/2/1993 12/31/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

RICHARDSON, DAVID G JR 7/29/1987 12/21/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

ROGENSKI, ALICIA ANN 10/18/1987 2/17/2017 BONDED OUT

SEXTON, BRIAN P 10/25/1954 2/25/2017 TIME SERVED

SMITH, RANA MARIE 7/12/1976 2/16/2017 BONDED OUT

SOLOMAN, JOSEPH 7/17/1990 2/11/2017 BONDED OUT



SPENCER, ALEXANDER DA MON 11/12/1994 11/10/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

VEGA, ANDREW F 1/15/1978 2/15/2017 EXTRADITION

WILLIAMS, CLARENCE JR 2/6/1983 2/9/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC