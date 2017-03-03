JOBS
Fire at senior facility investigated as arson



Published: Fri, March 3, 2017 @ 11:35 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Township police are investigating a fire at a senior facility as an arson, according to a report.

The fire occurred on Feb. 17 at Brookdale Austintown at 1420 S. Canfield-Niles Road. The facility caters to seniors with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Fire Chief Andrew Frost said the fire started in the laundry room and was contained to a few cabinets.

He said the department’s investigators found it suspicious and have asked police to get involved.

