HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — The driver of an Ohio church van that crashed into a moving train in 2015, killing a woman and injuring nine children, has been sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison.

Judith Ashley, 65, was sentenced this week in Hamilton. She pleaded guilty earlier to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, endangering children and vehicular assault.

The van was carrying vacation Bible school students when it ran into the CSX freight train at a Middletown crossing. Authorities said gates were down and warning lights were activated when the van approached the crossing.

Van passenger Janice Martin was killed.

Ashley told the judge she was sorry. She said she didn’t see the train and couldn’t stop in time.

The Middletown woman could have been sentenced to a maximum of 14 years in prison.