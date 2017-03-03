JOBS
Cancer patient receives high-school diploma 35 years later



Published: Fri, March 3, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

COLUMBIANA — After 35 years, Candice Oesch Downie finally received her Columbiana High School diploma, thanks to her husband’s selfless actions after learning about her terminal cancer.

The school invited her and her family to the school Feb. 21, where they surprised her with an official diploma, a bouquet of flowers and a party with snacks and refreshments. They even gave Candice her own cap and gown. She said it all seemed too much for her.

“[It feels] a little bit undeserving because I didn’t earn that half credit,” she said. “I was granted that half credit because of what my husband did and because of – unfortunately – my illness.”

Her husband disagreed.

“Well you sure are deserving of it,” Jim said as he looked into his wife’s eyes. “You’ve changed my life in so many damn ways.”

After a month of stomach pain, Candice visited a doctor in late December who diagnosed her with inoperable pancreatic cancer. A CAT scan revealed a tumor on her pancreas and eight lesions on her liver. The doctor gave her four weeks to live in December.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

