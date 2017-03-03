YOUNGSTOWN — Bond has been set at $1 million each for suspects in a Feb. 20 homicide.

Lyric Moore, 21 and Terrell Martin, 37, were each arraigned on aggravated murder charges today in municipal court before Judge Robert Milich.

The two are charged with the death of Zach Howell, who was found shot and badly burned inside an SUV Feb. 20 behind a vacant house on Knapp Avenue.

The body has not been officially identified but police are operating under the assumption that it is Howell because the SUV was registered to him and he has been missing.