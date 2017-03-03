WARREN — Twenty-three people in Trumbull County were revived with the opiate-reversal drug nalxone in the last 48 hours, the county Mental Health and Recovery Board and county combined health district announced this afternoon in a news release.

“I had let our agencies know to brace for this because Cleveland had a huge number of overdoses two to three weeks ago, and that’s about how long it takes for the drugs to reach us,” April Caraway, executive director of the TCMHB, said.

“Fentanyl and heroin are being mixed with cocaine because people think the stimulant will keep them from overdosing and that is just not true,” Caraway said.

Randee Shoenberger of the health district said Trumbull County hospitals, recovery houses, agency housing and law enforcement agencies have access to enough naloxone through Project Dawn “to keep reviving people.”

Project DAWN is the statewide naloxone-distribution project, which is locally available at the health district. Naloxone is free to the public through several grants.

