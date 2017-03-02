YOUNGSTOWN — Greg Slemons, Youngstown City School District’s chief financial officer, is taking steps to ensure that a processing glitch that occurred with payroll Feb. 17 won’t recur.

The glitch was a result of the payroll account not having have enough money to meet the payout amount, so employees’ checks were not deposited as early as they were used to.

Slemons plans to change the districts current two-bank account system – a payroll account at one bank and a general checking account at a different bank – by having both accounts at the same bank in order to create a more streamlined process.

