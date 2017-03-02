YOUNGSTOWN

A Boardman woman who township police said led them on a brief chase in January, before the chase was broken off and she crashed, was indicted today by a Mahoning County grand jury on a charge of involuntary manslaughter for a passenger in her car who died.

Nicole Mitchell, 32, of Argyle Avenue, also faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, reckless homicide, theft, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Mitchell reportedly was driving a vehicle that led Boardman police on a brief chase early Jan. 17, then crashed at Zedaker and Compton avenues on Youngstown’s South Side. Taylor Duvall, 23, of Youngstown, was killed in the crash.



Police said the pair were fleeing after shoplifting from a Walgreens on Market Street.