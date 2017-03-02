JOBS
West Branch wins another district title



Published: Thu, March 2, 2017 @ 9:37 p.m.

Warriors going to Barberton for third time in four seasons

AUSTINTOWN — For the third time in four seasons, the West Branch High School girls basketball team is the Division II district champion.

Thursday at Fitch High School, Brenna Rito scored 15 points and Natalie Zuchowski contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks as the Warriors defeated Southeast, 55-50.

Wednesday in Barberton, West Branch (24-2) will play Padua Franciscan in the regional semifinal.

Two years ago, the Warriors won the regional to earn their second trip to Columbus in 12 seasons.

Thursday's win was the 22nd straight after starting the season 2-2.

