JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Trump rallies set Saturday in Boardman and Lisbon



Published: Thu, March 2, 2017 @ 4:20 p.m.

BOARDMAN — A rally in support of President Donald J. Trump is set from noon to 4 p.m. at 631 Boardman-Canfield Road, the Summitville Tile parking lot.

The local “Spirit of America” rally is among several being organized nationwide so citizens can show support for Trump, a Republican, and his Make America Great Again campaign in a “positive, upbeat manner,” said Mark Munroe, chairman of the Mahoning County Republican Party.

Participants will wave flags and listen to patriot music, Munroe said.

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th, is scheduled to speak about 1:45 p.m.

A similar event will start at noon Saturday in Lisbon with a march from Columbiana County Republican Party headquarters, 124 W. Lincoln Way, to the gazebo in the center of the village.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes