BOARDMAN — A rally in support of President Donald J. Trump is set from noon to 4 p.m. at 631 Boardman-Canfield Road, the Summitville Tile parking lot.

The local “Spirit of America” rally is among several being organized nationwide so citizens can show support for Trump, a Republican, and his Make America Great Again campaign in a “positive, upbeat manner,” said Mark Munroe, chairman of the Mahoning County Republican Party.

Participants will wave flags and listen to patriot music, Munroe said.

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th, is scheduled to speak about 1:45 p.m.

A similar event will start at noon Saturday in Lisbon with a march from Columbiana County Republican Party headquarters, 124 W. Lincoln Way, to the gazebo in the center of the village.