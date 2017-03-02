WARREN — The Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office is asking a judge to deny the sealing of records, known as expungement, for a Southington woman who was indicted in the 2011 death of a baby in her care.

Sarah Kaiser, 35, of McConnell East Road, was indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault and child endangering in December 2011 after a boy, 3 months, died June 6, 2011.

The boy died at Akron Children’s Hospital of abusive head trauma. He was taken there after being discovered not breathing at 1 p.m. June 1 at a Newton Falls day-care facility.

Kaiser was the sole care provider for the boy for about 90 minutes June 1, 2011, just before the boy stopped breathing, according to Vindicator files.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide Sept. 15, 2011.

But in October 2012, Judge Peter Kontos dismissed the charges against Kaiser at the request of the county prosecutor’s office, which said information it received after Kaiser’s indictment raised questions about whether they would be able to prove Kaiser’s guilt.

The charges can be refiled at a later time, the judge indicated. Murder has no statute of limitations.

