YOUNGSTOWN — A bench trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge John Durkin is underway for two men accused of several crimes as part of an East Side drug ring.

Vincent Moorer, 32, faces two counts of aggravated murder, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated arson and other crimes in 2011-2012 on the East Side.

Melvin Johnson, 30, faces similar charges but is not charged with any murders.

The two were to go on trial last week but the case was delayed just before opening statements after a legal issue came up that the attorneys needed time to research.

Two other men were convicted for their roles in the ring last year, including four murders, and are serving lengthy prison terms.

A woman is alleged to be part of the ring will be tried at a later date.