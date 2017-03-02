CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More than 90,000 homes and businesses in West Virginia remain without power a day after severe thunderstorms rolled through the state.

Appalachian Power says on its website that more than 76,000 customers were without electricity Thursday in southern West Virginia. That includes 16,000 in Fayette County and nearly 9,000 in Logan County.

FirstEnergy says nearly 14,000 customers were without service, including 1,500 in Webster County.

Schools in all or parts of 16 counties were closed Thursday due to the storms, which dumped more than 2 inches of rain in some areas.

The National Weather Service has continued a flood warning in Pleasants, Ritchie, Tyler, Wirt and Wood counties until Thursday afternoon due to flooded roads. In Tyler County, Middle Island Creek hit its highest crest in 20 years.