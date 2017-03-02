CANFIELD

Three people will have the chance to split a $2,000 grand prize, and Angels for Animals will be a step closer to expanding the services it offers to clients and animals in the Mahoning Valley.

The organization’s annual Reverse Raffle Dinner will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. March 11 at Angels’ Andrews Hall, 4750 W. South Range Road. All proceeds from the event will go to the Angel Wing campaign.

The Angel Wing, for which the organization hopes to break ground later this year, is a planned 25,000-square-foot, 24/7 shelter and medical facility. It will be attached to the existing shelter. Currently, Angels has raised approximately

$6 million of its $10 million goal.

“It’ll definitely be a benefit to the area because it’ll be a full-service, low-cost facility. We’ll be able to offer a lot more services to our clients, and we’ll be able to offer more to the animals as well because it’s full-service,” said Angels medical manager Kristin Munholand.

As the Angel Wing project progresses, the plan is to introduce new services when possible, she said.

For example, the new facility will allow for expansion of Angels’ spay/neuter services and of its wellness clinic. In addition to a 24/7 clinic, the organization would like to begin offering 24/7 animal intake as well as grooming services, Munholand said.

“We just want to be able to offer more, for our animals as well,” she said. “It’s definitely going to be work-as-you-go. We have a lot of goals set for the new building.”

“We’ll still have our shelter here. It’ll just be a better facility to serve the community,” said office/hall manager Robin Helscel.

Tickets for the raffle and dinner are $75 each. The “reverse” part of the raffle means that the grand-prize winners are announced at the end of the drawing.

The first ticket drawn is a $100 prize. The 25th ticket prize is $50. The 75th ticket wins $100. The owners of the last three tickets have a chance to split the $2,000 grand prize.

Helscel encouraged community members to attend.

“It’s just kind of a nice, elegant evening,” she said.

As of this week, plenty of tickets were still available.