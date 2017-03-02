JOBS
Power outages scattered throughout Mahoning Valley



Published: Thu, March 2, 2017 @ 1:03 p.m.

BOARDMAN — FirstEnergy customers are experiencing power outages in areas scattered across the Mahoning Valley.

In Boardman, numerous locations are experiencing outages, according to FirstEnergy’s website.

Minor outages are reported along U.S. Route 224 near Tippecanoe Road, Southern Boulevard near Maple Avenue, and California avenue.

Another outage was reported on state Route 616 in Struthers, with between 21 to 100 customers affected.

Areas in Poland, New Middletown, and Youngstown, among other places, also are without power.

The estimated restoration time for most of those instances is 11 p.m.

