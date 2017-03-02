JOBS
OSU Extension Service Lunch & Learn event is Friday



Published: Thu, March 2, 2017 @ 5:33 p.m.

CANFIELD — Ohio State University Extension's Lunch & Learn event on grain marketing is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at 490 S. Broad St. (across from the Canfield Fairgrounds).

Successful grain marketing is crucial to farm profitability, and those attending will learn how to market grain in this new age of farming. The speaker is Jen Pemberton.

The cost is free to Mahoning County Farm Bureau members; $5 for the public.

To register, call 330-533-5538.

