YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University officials met behind closed doors with the Mahoning County commissioners to discuss possible land purchase or sale for a collaborative innovation center.

YSU officials – including President Jim Tressel; Mike Hripko, associate vice president for research; John P. Hyden, executive director of university facilities and support services; and Atty. Greg Morgione – met in an executive session this afternoon, which included assistant prosecutors from the civil division of the county prosecutor’s office and a host of other county officials.

The advanced manufacturing lab that has been in the planning stages for two years would be known as the Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Center.

