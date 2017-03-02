JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Officials discuss finding site for innovation center



Published: Thu, March 2, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University officials met behind closed doors with the Mahoning County commissioners to discuss possible land purchase or sale for a collaborative innovation center.

YSU officials – including President Jim Tressel; Mike Hripko, associate vice president for research; John P. Hyden, executive director of university facilities and support services; and Atty. Greg Morgione – met in an executive session this afternoon, which included assistant prosecutors from the civil division of the county prosecutor’s office and a host of other county officials.

The advanced manufacturing lab that has been in the planning stages for two years would be known as the Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Center.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes